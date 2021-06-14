USA Today Sports

Team personnel contacted by B/R maintain that hiring a Black candidate is another top priority for the Celtics. If Boston can also land someone who has previous head coaching experience, that person would further meet the Celtics’ criteria, sources said. With that, Nate McMillan is an under-the-radar contender to become Boston’s 18th head coach in franchise history. All indications are that Atlanta will remove the interim tag from McMillan’s title and offer an extension, sources said. Yet until that deal is agreed upon, there remains a potential for McMillan to benefit from his successful stint guiding the Hawks through this postseason and test the market elsewhere.

Pacers sign Nate McMillan to extension
The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have signed Head Coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, no terms were released. McMillan will enter his third season as Pacers coach after serving as the team's Associate Head Coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel. In his first two seasons, the 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped guide the Pacers to two playoff appearances.
"I'm really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He's dedicated leader, a very good coach and we're lucky to have him here with the Pacers." "I'm very appreciative of Kevin and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing," said McMillan. "Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it's an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish."
Extension coming for Nate McMillan
J. Michael: The #Pacers are close to finalizing a multi-year deal with Nate McMillan, league sources tell @indystar .... Reported about a month ago they'd put this to bed before training camp. It's happening now.
Adrian Wojnarowski: I think at some point this offseason they [Pacers] will start to talk to Nate McMillan about a contract extension. He is really... They have found stability in him. He was every bit of Coach of The Year candidate this year with the Pacers.

Storyline: Nate McMillan Contract
NBA to explore rule changes to restrict unnatural motions to draw fouls

