Tom Moore: #Hawks coach Nate McMillan: ‘We know we have to come out with a sense of urgency and get out to a better start. … We know exactly where we are and what we have to do to tie this series up.’ #Sixers
June 14, 2021 | 9:39 pm EDT Update
Quin Snyder on Mike Conley: Making progress, day-to-day thing
Ben Anderson: Quin Snyder on Mike Conley’s hamstring injury: “He’s making progress. As far as the exact position of where he is in that process that is a day to day thing.”
Clutch Points: Trae Young brings back the “open your eyes, ref” move, immediately gets T’d up pic.twitter.com/Kk198uUgI6