Young’s shooting didn’t provide that warmth: He finished only 8-for-26 from the field and 6-for-8 from the foul line. After being shut out in the first quarter, Young notched his first two field goals of the game not as a primary ball handler but by working off the ball from the weak side. He did generate plenty of heat as a distributor. He tied his NBA career high for assists with 18 dimes. (He previously had 18 against Philadelphia on Jan. 31, 2020.) Young became only the sixth player in NBA history with 25 points scored and 40 points created off assists in a playoff game, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information. “Like I do every game, I just read what the defense gives me,” Young said. “[The Sixers] are doing a lot of hedging and trapping. For me, that’s fine, that’s good. Now, it’s all about making the right play and the open pass. That’s really pretty much what they did. They were just forcing me, really, just pretty much give up the ball.”
June 15, 2021 | 5:25 am EDT Update
Enes Kanter on Damian Lillard: 'He wants to win it all in Portland'
Kanter doesn’t think Lillard wants out despite indications of his displeasure with the Blazers not getting out of the first round this season. The Knicks are monitoring Lillard’s situation with hopes he’ll land on the trade block. “You know one thing he doesn’t care about big markets, small markets,’’ Kanter said Monday on SiriusXM Radio. “He wants to win it all in Portland. I’m saying this every time I talk about him, but he’s definitely one of the most loyal and maybe the most loyal player in the league. People always talk about how good of a player he is, but he’s actually one of the best teammates that I’ve played with.”
“When you’re like one of the top five players in the league, of course you got to be frustrated because you want to go out there and win it all,’’ Kanter said. “And when that is not happening it can be very frustrating, but for him, he wants to do it all in Portland. He doesn’t care about the big market, big-city base, and that he wants to just bring a championship to Portland and the state of Oregon. “I think the one thing that maybe will be frustrating is if he couldn’t do it for Portland because this guy gives it all every night. Every night he’s hurt, he’s tired, he’s going out there and trying to do the best he can to just win with every game and give us 100 percent. So after the playoffs, I was really frustrated and sad because we couldn’t do it for Dame.”
Knicks willing to include three first-round picks in a Lillard deal?
Despite Kanter’s remarks, the Knicks, desperate for a point guard, believe they have assets and cap space to make a trade for a star such as Lillard. In addition, Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant is a mentor of Lillard’s from their native Oakland, Calif. The Knicks have five first-round picks over the next three years. In the upcoming draft, they have three picks in the top 31 — including two first-rounders at 19 and 21. The Knicks are likely willing to include three first-round picks in a Lillard deal and have the cap space to make a transaction smoother mathematically.
Joel Embiid knee injury bothering him
But Monday’s outing, almost from the start, was a different story. At one point in the first half, Embiid had to retreat to the locker room for an evaluation of his ailing knee. “I guess it’s already known,” Embiid said, confirming it was the knee that was bothering him. “Don’t need to explain … I’m just trying to do the best I can.” Even though the Sixers led by as many as 18 points in the first half, their centerpiece was off. He went 0-for-4 in the first quarter and finished 4-for-21 for the game, logging 17 points. “I thought in the beginning of the game, when I went back to the locker room, I just felt like I didn’t have it tonight,” Embiid admitted.
As far as him getting to 100% healthy the rest of this postseason? Don’t count on it. “I can do better,” he explained. “I can always do better, but as far as being 100%, I don’t think that’s gonna happen until this year is actually over. I just gotta go out and manage it and just deal with it.”
Kawhi Leonard on right knee: 'I'm good'
While the Clippers won their second straight game in blowout fashion to give them all the momentum, Tyronn Lue’s team heads to Utah with some concern over Leonard’s health. The Clippers’ franchise player came up gimpy after driving to the basket while being fouled by Joe Ingles with 5:25 left in the game. Leonard leaned over before briefly grabbing his right knee. Leonard left the contest with 4:35 remaining and did not return. “I’m good,” Leonard would only say when asked about his knee. “Next question.” Lue believes Leonard will be fine for Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5 in Salt Lake City. “Yeah, I think so,” Lue said. “We’ll know more after the game, but yeah, I think everybody is pretty good.”
In Game 3, Leonard had 34 points while George added 31. On Monday, Leonard and George became the fifth duo since the 1976-77 merger with 30 points each in back-to-back playoff games. “They just were at a different level,” said Donovan Mitchell, who led the Jazz with 37 points, five assists and five rebounds. “And we couldn’t buy a bucket.” Mitchell added, “We have to be the aggressors. They’ve come out and hit first both times at home.”
Joel Embiid continued to play on a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and was obviously affected by that injury. He shot 0 for 12 in the second half, with his most notable miss a layup with 8.8 seconds remaining that could’ve given the Sixers a one-point advantage. Rivers was pleased with that look, which stemmed from Harris handling the ball on a pick-and-roll. “To me, the game should’ve never come to that point,” he said. “We missed so many opportunities. It was live; I can’t wait to watch the film. But my eyes told me that we blew a golden opportunity tonight.”