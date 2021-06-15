Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan what stood out to him the most about Trae Young’s performance last night (18 assists, just 2 turnovers, 25 points). “He called a lot of plays last night on his own, & we want to build off of that, giving him the freedom to call sets & get guys involved.”
June 15, 2021 | 12:30 pm EDT Update
Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen joining Pistons
Gary Washburn: #Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen has officially accepted an offer to join Dwane Casey’s staff with the Detroit #Pistons according to an NBA source. Allen was one of Brad Stevens’ assistants who interviewed for the BOS job.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit is finalizing deals to hire three new assistants to Dwane Casey’s staff: Boston’s Jerome Allen, ex-Indiana assistant Bill Bayno and Sacramento’s Rex Kalamian, sources tell ESPN. Kalamian, Bayno worked for Casey in Toronto. Allen interviewed for Celtics HC job last week.
Fred Katz: All-NBA teams are being announced at 8 p.m. ET on TNT tonight. Wizards have a couple of guys who will get votes. We’ll see who makes it in eight hours.
Barry Jackson: Sad news: Longtime former Heat trainer Ron Culp has died. In 2000-2001, Culp became just the second trainer in league history to work 30 seasons in the NBA.
June 15, 2021 | 11:37 am EDT Update
Draymond Green and Damian Lillard to play for Team USA
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green are among the initial commitments to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, sources tell The Athletic. Lillard, who turns 31 on July 15, will be playing in his first Olympics after dropping out of consideration for the 2016 Rio Games, where the U.S. men’s team won its third consecutive gold medal. Green, 31, was a part of the 2016 team, which finished the tournament 8-0.
Chris Grenham: Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne will go through a pre-draft workout with the Celtics tomorrow, per source. He’ll visit with the Knicks today.
Stevens interviewed Celtics assistants Jay Larranaga, Scott Morrison and Jerome Allen and plans to broaden the search to include Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and Billups, a person with knowledge of the process told USA TODAY Sports. ESPN reported the Celtics wanted to interview Nets assistant Ime Udoka, Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley and Bucks assistant Charles Lee. Coaching insiders indicate the Celtics will hire externally rather than promoting from within.