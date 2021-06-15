USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan what stood out …

15 seconds ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan what stood out to him the most about Trae Young’s performance last night (18 assists, just 2 turnovers, 25 points). “He called a lot of plays last night on his own, & we want to build off of that, giving him the freedom to call sets & get guys involved.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 15, 2021 | 12:30 pm EDT Update

Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen joining Pistons

Gary Washburn: #Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen has officially accepted an offer to join Dwane Casey’s staff with the Detroit #Pistons according to an NBA source. Allen was one of Brad Stevens’ assistants who interviewed for the BOS job.
12 seconds ago via GwashburnGlobe

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

June 15, 2021 | 11:37 am EDT Update

Draymond Green and Damian Lillard to play for Team USA

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green are among the initial commitments to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, sources tell The Athletic. Lillard, who turns 31 on July 15, will be playing in his first Olympics after dropping out of consideration for the 2016 Rio Games, where the U.S. men’s team won its third consecutive gold medal. Green, 31, was a part of the 2016 team, which finished the tournament 8-0.
53 mins ago via Shams Charania and Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 991 more rumors
Stevens interviewed Celtics assistants Jay Larranaga, Scott Morrison and Jerome Allen and plans to broaden the search to include Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and Billups, a person with knowledge of the process told USA TODAY Sports. ESPN reported the Celtics wanted to interview Nets assistant Ime Udoka, Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley and Bucks assistant Charles Lee. Coaching insiders indicate the Celtics will hire externally rather than promoting from within.
53 mins ago via Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

Home