Trae Young: Yeah , yeah… they got leaked.🤣❄️ “Ice Trae” Edition Coming Soon! #TY1 @adidas Basketball pic.twitter.com/nuN8fjL1Rk
Young officially debuted his first signature shoe with the Three Stripes, the Adidas Trae Young 1, for his first-ever NBA Playoff game yesterday. As of now, the shoe is scheduled to hit shelves in the fall but specific release details have yet to be announced by the brand.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard @TheTraeYoung is getting a signature shoe and apparel series with Adidas that launches in the fall of 2021, he tells @Rachel__Nichols on The Jump.
Sole Collector: Adidas Basketball as announced its newest signings ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft: trib.al/g37aj75 pic.twitter.com/PboTuuTYum
Oklahoma guard Trae Young is expected to sign an endorsement deal with Adidas that could be worth upwards of $1.8 million annually, multiple industry sources told ZAGSBLOG.
Once the dust settles from Tuesday's draft lottery (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) and teams are slotted accordingly, Young and his group will listen to sneaker endorsement pitches from companies beginning next week in Los Angeles. Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma are all expected to present, with Young already having developed a level of familiarity with each brand. The 6-foot-2 Oklahoma native hosted an Under Armour exec for a private workout last month before grabbing dinner with his family and the exec later that evening. The next day, Young worked out in front of Adidas reps. Nike's sports marketing group checked out a workout as well.
Young and his parents, Ray and Candice, ultimately passed on Roc Nation, signing with Octagon Sports for his representation, but the Puma option is still very much on the table for the former Oklahoma guard who is widely considered the most marketable player in the NBA draft class of 2018. "There's a magic to certain players. There's an 'it factor' that's hard to quantify, and I believe he has that," said Omar Wilkes, one of the Octagon agents representing Young. "He's able to have that with his combination of passing, shooting, ballhandling and charisma. There's an effortless ease about him when he's on the court."
Adidas is expected to make Young a competitive offer, despite being in the process of revamping its basketball strategy in the aftermath of the ongoing FBI investigation into NCAA violations. The point guard is one of only five players Adidas is believed to be pitching on an endorsement deal, though the brand already features signature sneakers for three NBA point guards -- James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose -- and recently re-signed John Wall.
Puma, the wild card in the mix, plans to present Young with a prototype of its upcoming fall basketball sneaker this week in advance of its official pitch. Then the Puma team will showcase its marketing plans, future product concepts, growth strategy and an overview of how the brand plans to re-engage in basketball. Puma has largely been removed from the NBA in this millennium, but has long been known for its history of wearable lifestyle products. More recently, a Rihanna-led women's franchise has helped uplift the entire brand. "This is their first real foray back into basketball since 1998 with Vince Carter," Wilkes said. "The possibility to be the seminal piece to re-establish that category for Puma is what's enticing."