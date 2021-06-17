USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young: “When you talk about underdogs, for a team that has no All-Stars, no All-Defensive players, no All-NBA players, this team is fighting. We’re in the 2nd round of the playoffs and I think we’ve just had that chip on our shoulder all year of being overlooked.” More from Trae Young: “… Just having that underdog mentality, we’re playing with that chip on our shoulder right now and guys are continuing to do that. We need to keep it up.”

June 17, 2021
