Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young: “When you talk about underdogs, for a team that has no All-Stars, no All-Defensive players, no All-NBA players, this team is fighting. We’re in the 2nd round of the playoffs and I think we’ve just had that chip on our shoulder all year of being overlooked.” More from Trae Young: “… Just having that underdog mentality, we’re playing with that chip on our shoulder right now and guys are continuing to do that. We need to keep it up.”
