Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray has joined the Wilson Basketball Advisory Staff along with Trae Young for the new Wilson NBA game ball that's going into use starting next season. The Wilson Advisory Staff will playtest, provide feedback and collaborate on Wilson basketball products.