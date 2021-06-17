USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Not a surprise, but Game 6 of Hawks-S…

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

Uncategorized

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 17, 2021 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
June 17, 2021 | 5:14 pm EDT Update

Mavericks were concerned about tension between Luka Doncic and Rick Carlisle

The tension between Carlisle and 22-year-old superstar Luka Doncic had increasingly become concerning within the Mavs organization, sources said. Doncic showed up Carlisle several times this season, such as making animated gestures on the court when he disagreed with a decision or yelling at Carlisle in front of assistant coaches and teammates.
1 hour ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 12 more rumors
Home