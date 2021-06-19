USA Today Sports

Trae Young, on his comfort level with …

2 hours ago
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young, on his comfort level with playing in a Game 7. “I’m always comfortable. It’s always basketball at the end of the day.” pic.twitter.com/6v6YHLdrFv

June 18, 2021 | 11:16 pm EDT Update

Not a strong market for Ben Simmons out there?

Lowe and Sixers analyst Spike Eskin discussed Simmons’ plummeting trade value on this week’s edition of The Lowe Post. His lack of shooting and floor spacing during the playoffs might be impacting his utility and the price he could draw on the NBA market. “I have news for Philly fans, the GMs of the other teams watch the playoffs very very closely. And there are definitely teams that I have talked to in the last 48 hours who were once in on Simmons, who say, at lease to me, it could be posturing, “eh, we’re a little less in than we used to be.”
2 hours ago

Of course, the Knicks could also look to package those picks in a trade for a star player. Including this draft, New York has five first-round picks in the next three drafts. So the club has plenty of draft capital to use in a trade. If a star like Damian Lillard somehow becomes available via trade, New York would have to offer that draft capital in any trade conversations with Portland.
2 hours ago

