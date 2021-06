Their sense of urgency heightened at the start of the second half. Seth Curry powered Philly to a 14-0 run, and Atlanta was quickly down 10. That changed the dynamic. The Hawks had to play catch-up in the biggest game of the core of this roster’s career. They ended up cutting the Sixers’ lead to one near the end of the third quarter, but Nate McMillan subbed in Williams, Solomon Hill and Onyeka Okongwu. By the time Young was back on the floor with nine minutes left in the fourth, the Hawks were down nine. “It felt like a game that we really didn’t shoot well as a team,” Huerter said. “It feels like we haven’t shot well since Game 1. We got to get that rhythm back. We made some late 3s that put us in a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter. We couldn’t hit one in big moments to close this one out.”