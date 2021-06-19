Their sense of urgency heightened at the start of the second half. Seth Curry powered Philly to a 14-0 run, and Atlanta was quickly down 10. That changed the dynamic. The Hawks had to play catch-up in the biggest game of the core of this roster’s career. They ended up cutting the Sixers’ lead to one near the end of the third quarter, but Nate McMillan subbed in Williams, Solomon Hill and Onyeka Okongwu. By the time Young was back on the floor with nine minutes left in the fourth, the Hawks were down nine. “It felt like a game that we really didn’t shoot well as a team,” Huerter said. “It feels like we haven’t shot well since Game 1. We got to get that rhythm back. We made some late 3s that put us in a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter. We couldn’t hit one in big moments to close this one out.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 19, 2021 | 1:07 pm EDT Update
Celtics player told Blake Griffin not to come to Boston?
According to a source, Brooklyn’s Blake Griffin asked a Celtics player if he should join the team midseason and was told not to come to Boston because of the apparent dysfunction. At season’s end, multiple sources close to the players said several members of the locker room were welcoming a coaching change, noting Stevens did not appear to hold key players accountable, with complaints he was favoring Smart over others.
Walker maintained his professionalism throughout the season but his health issues, the team’s poor performance and boos from TD Garden fans — something that particularly “pissed him off,” according to multiple sources — made him sour on his situation in Boston and had spoken privately about being willing to move to a new team. It had become clear he was not going to be in the team’s long-term plans.
While Walker’s struggles might have made him seem like a disappointment relative to his role and salary, he was still good last season. He is well-liked, known for his geniality and positivity. According to multiple team sources, there was some dysfunction in the locker room, with the relationship between Stevens and Walker characterized as tension-filled. Sources also suggest that Stevens was also perceived to be harder on Walker than on other top players.
Several team sources felt Stevens was more aggressive with certain players this season, which included Walker who was criticized for his defensive mistakes. Those sources said Walker and Stevens began to butt heads, though the pair were considered to have a productive working relationship and mutual respect for one another.
Lakers searching for new head athletic trainer
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market to hire a new head athletic trainer after injuries ravaged their 2020-21 season. Nina Hsieh, promoted to head trainer two years ago, did not have her contract renewed, sources told ESPN.
L.A. let Marco Nunez go in April 2019 after three years at the helm after a season in which Lakers players lost 212 games because of injury. Before Nunez, Gary Vitti served in the role for more than 30 years. More changes are expected as the team is in the process of restructuring its approach to player health, sources told ESPN.
June 19, 2021 | 12:07 pm EDT Update
Malika Andrews: Nets Jeff Green, in part, on what he expects from Kevin Durant in tonight’s Game 7: “He’s been carrying us and I believe tonight won’t be no different. He’s going to go out there and play his heart out and put us on his back and lead us to the win.”
StatMuse: Rudy Gobert was the closest/primary defender on 19 Clipper shot attempts in the 2nd half of Game 6. The Clippers made 15 of those shots (79%). pic.twitter.com/Rh13znzVL3