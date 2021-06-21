USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: John Collins on Kevin Huerter: "We cal…

8 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: John Collins on Kevin Huerter: “We call him K’Von. With the apostrophe.” pic.twitter.com/vhSvLvDeZO

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 21, 2021 | 12:24 am EDT Update
Home