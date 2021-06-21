This kind of role wasn’t what Collins envisioned coming into the season, but it’s been his most enjoyable because he’s experiencing what he’s been looking for since entering the league. “These are meaningful moments now,” Collins said. “I’m proving I can win here. It’s just as valuable as showing I can get 20 or 25 points per game. Whatever anyone wants to see out of me scoring, I feel like I’ve already shown that I can score and put the ball in the bucket if that’s what you want. But are we winning because of it or with me in my situation now, do I have to score 25 every time to win? That’s not the case and it’s been me understanding that the winning makes everything so much better to appreciate all of this. What I really appreciate is it has allowed me to grow as a player and experience the other side of this league, which is winning. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
June 21, 2021 | 3:44 pm EDT Update
Paul George, Chris Paul undecided on Team USA
Tim Reynolds: Two more Olympic developments to watch in the coming days, per people in the know: Paul George and Chris Paul are still in decision-making mode. With CP3, it’s obviously a bit more complicated now, but there are some who believe there’s still a real chance he decides to play.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said he honestly didn’t have a clue how the Suns were going to play without Chris Paul. No sample size to go off and it was in the Western Conference Finals. Didn’t know what to expect with production but knew the team would still compete.
Gerald Bourguet: E’Twaun Moore on being thrown back into the rotation in the Western Conference Finals: “My job is to put the team in the right positions, get everybody set up. Try to get the best shot, the best possession possible.”
June 21, 2021 | 3:41 pm EDT Update
Stephen Curry turning down invitation to play in Tokyo Olympics
Shams Charania: Warriors star Stephen Curry has opted against playing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Curry had been deciding on participating over the last few weeks, and USAB expected him to be out of the available pool.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pacers are putting a premium on head coaching experience in search. Stotts and Clifford have been consistent playoff coaches in recent years, and Shaw — now coach of G League Ignite — has history as a former top assistant with Pacers.
Gerald Bourguet: “That was pretty cool. I was happy for him and his family. He’s a big reason why we’re having this success, because of the team that he’s put together and the character of the players and the talent he’s assembled.” – Monty Williams on James Jones winning Executive of the Year
Chris Paul celebrated Juneteenth in a very special way this year. The NBA All-Star bought out all three locations of Atlanta’s popular plant-based burger chain, Slutty Vegan, to help feed the local community. On Saturday, June 19, patrons of Slutty Vegan enjoyed the chain’s iconic One Night Stand burger and a side of fries, free of charge.