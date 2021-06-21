USA Today Sports

This kind of role wasn’t what Collins envisioned coming into the season, but it’s been his most enjoyable because he’s experiencing what he’s been looking for since entering the league. “These are meaningful moments now,” Collins said. “I’m proving I can win here. It’s just as valuable as showing I can get 20 or 25 points per game. Whatever anyone wants to see out of me scoring, I feel like I’ve already shown that I can score and put the ball in the bucket if that’s what you want. But are we winning because of it or with me in my situation now, do I have to score 25 every time to win? That’s not the case and it’s been me understanding that the winning makes everything so much better to appreciate all of this. What I really appreciate is it has allowed me to grow as a player and experience the other side of this league, which is winning. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Paul George, Chris Paul undecided on Team USA

Tim Reynolds: Two more Olympic developments to watch in the coming days, per people in the know: Paul George and Chris Paul are still in decision-making mode. With CP3, it’s obviously a bit more complicated now, but there are some who believe there’s still a real chance he decides to play.
