USA Today Sports

"He's fearless," Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said. "…

8 hours ago via Kevin Arnovitz @ ESPN
“He’s fearless,” Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said. “The opponents have to guard for that. He will take a shot if he is open regardless of how many shots he has missed.” Young finished with 21 points on 5-for-23 shooting (the exact same line that the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, the opposing point guard he’ll face next, assembled in his Game 7 on the road. Like Young, Holiday redeemed himself with big shots late).

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 21, 2021 | 3:44 pm EDT Update

Paul George, Chris Paul undecided on Team USA

Tim Reynolds: Two more Olympic developments to watch in the coming days, per people in the know: Paul George and Chris Paul are still in decision-making mode. With CP3, it’s obviously a bit more complicated now, but there are some who believe there’s still a real chance he decides to play.
38 mins ago via ByTimReynolds

Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 215 more rumors
June 21, 2021 | 3:41 pm EDT Update
Home