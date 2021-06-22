-
June 22, 2021 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
Jarrett Allen to join USA Basketball Select Team?
Chris Fedor: I’m hearing #Cavs center and restricted free agent Jarrett Allen, who was added as a finalist in March, is not going to play for Team USA at the Olympics. USAB wants him to be part of the Select Team, which is something he could still do.
Shams Charania: The NBA has referred draft prospect Jared Butler of Baylor to a Fitness-To-Play Panel and Butler is not permitted to play or practice in the league until he is cleared, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
JD Shaw: Viewership for the playoffs across ABC, TNT and ESPN is up 39% from last season, according to the NBA. More:
Highly successful rapper, actor, businessman and one-time NBA hopeful Master P has had his eyes on the Association for a long time. So when Stan Van Gundy was recently canned by the Pelicans, Master P (real name Percy Miller) said “pass me the application.” Speaking in a video released by TMZ, Miller says he wants the New Orleans coaching gig, saying it’s time for the NBA to embrace change among its coaching ranks:
And if Miller is hired? “We’ll win,” Miller said. “We’ll win and Zion will be happy. … I feel like motivating the players, understanding them, that’s the most important thing.”
June 22, 2021 | 12:36 pm EDT Update
Daryl Morey: Ben Simmon all in with Sixers
Tom Moore: #Sixers president of bball operations Daryl Morey: ‘My understanding is Ben is all in with the organization. We would expect the players to be willing to do whatever’s necessary.’ That’s how he answered if Simmons would work with shooting coaches the #76ers want this summer.