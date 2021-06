There’s no timetable on when Bogdanovic will return, as the Hawks announced his treatment plan is still being reviewed and will be updated later this week, but a doctor I spoke with was sent video of Bogdanovic’s injury and the diagnosis from the team to provide more insight into when we might be able to see him on the court again. “The injury itself on video looks concerning for a left knee injury to a ligament injury for the ACL or MCL,” said Dr. Deepak Chona, founder of SportsMedAnalytics. “It’s listed as a right knee injury, though. With that MRI report, usually if it was an ACL injury, they would have listed that right away. What it sounds like is an injury to the MCL or another ligament in that knee, like the LCL. In either case, you would treat it most likely the same with being in a brace for a week or two to protect it and then gradually bring it back to full recovery. What it sounds like most likely is the diagnosis being a ligament sprain. Players can usually return around the four-ish week timeframe depending on the severity and the degree of cutting in the sport. In basketball, there’s a high demand for cutting, so you might see a longer time being out. Four-ish weeks is around the time I would see him begin non-contact drills and doing them at a high level.”