All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan on Brook Lopez: "We have… shares share tweet pin sms send email 6 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan on Brook Lopez: “We have to move him around … He does a good job of zoning up in the paint.” Coaching, Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Coaching, Nate McMillan, Brook Lopez, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email