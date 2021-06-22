Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable on the Hawks injury report, with Game 1 vs. the Bucks tomorrow.
More on Cam Reddish Injury
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee: Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: No live play for Cam Reddish recently, per Nate McMillan. "He's still rehabbing and working out. He hasn't done any live play in the last 24 hours. But everything's pretty much the same."
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish has yet to play 5-on-5. He has played 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 though
Kevin Chouinard: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) has progressed to running and dynamic foot contacts every other day and capacity building strength work four to five days a week. He will be reviewed the week of May 16, which would effectively end his regular season.