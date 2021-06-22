USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish has been upgraded to ques…

3 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable on the Hawks injury report, with Game 1 vs. the Bucks tomorrow.

More on Cam Reddish Injury

3 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee: Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter is out.
6 days ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: No live play for Cam Reddish recently, per Nate McMillan. "He's still rehabbing and working out. He hasn't done any live play in the last 24 hours. But everything's pretty much the same."
2 weeks ago via ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish yet to play 5-on-5
2 months ago via KLChouinard
Cam Reddish out for the rest of regular season

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Cam Reddish Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
June 22, 2021 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
Ben Golliver: 2021 NBA Draft Lottery order 1. Pistons 2. Rockets 3. Cavaliers 4. Raptors 5. Magic 6. Thunder 7. Warriors (from Timberwolves) 8. Magic (from Bulls) 9. Kings 10. Pelicans 11. Hornets 12. Spurs 13. Pacers 14. Warriors
1 hour ago via BenGolliver

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Home