Two people who have played important roles behind the scenes for the Hawks are Larry Riley and Mike McNeive. Riley, once an assistant coach and scout for the Bucks, is a senior advisor to Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk. Before joining the Hawks, Riley played a major role in the enormous success of the Golden State Warriors as be drafted Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson while being the team’s general manager. McNeive, who worked as an advance scout and assistant coach for the Bucks during the George Karl regime, is the Hawks director of basketball operations.
June 23, 2021 | 1:39 pm EDT Update
Spencer Dinwiddie unlikely to return to Nets?
Some executives around the league believe Spencer Dinwiddie will not be back with the Brooklyn Nets next year. Specifically, one executive I mentioned in the recent story said, “Dinwiddie seems like he’s leaving. He’ll have a high salary number. I don’t see him staying regardless. I don’t get the sense he wants to be there.”
I think pretty much the expectation around the league, and Sean Marks publicly talked about it during his press conference that they’re either going to try and re-sign him or do what they can to help him whether that’s getting a trade exception or getting back an asset for him. It’s pretty clear the writing on the wall appears to be that a sign-and-trade is the most likely outcome for Dinwiddie right now.
One thing they’ve got to look at, which Morey touched on, is George Hill. He’s got a non-guaranteed deal next year. Morey said, “We really like what George brought. He’s the kind of guy you want on a team trying to win the championship. He’s gone very deep in the playoffs many times.” I’d like to think given that ringing endorsement, and he’s a good fit around Embiid as a defensive point guard that can shoot threes, that even if they don’t pick it up (guarantee his deal), they’d figure it out and have a wink-wink deal heading into the summer.
Brooklyn absolutely loves Nic Claxton. I was told he wasn’t going anywhere before the trade deadline to give you an idea how much they like him. To get him, it sounded like he’d have to be in a package that was for a star. When they got James Harden, they were able to keep him, which gives you a bit of a glimpse into how much they value him. As he continues to get stronger and put on weight, this is a guy that can potentially be the long-term starting center for the Nets. He’s everything you want in a big man in today’s NBA. He can handle the ball, block shots, and is a good offensive rebounder.
Any ole yokel can take a screenshot of an awards ballot and dunk on an unsuspecting media member. But The F5 holds itself to a marginally higher standard. So over the last few days, I combed through every NBA awards ballot to mathematically rank media members by how far their votes deviated from the consensus. The math that goes into the formula for ranking voters is straight forward, but extremely dull. In short, I calculated how many standard deviations each voter’s ballot is from the consensus ballot. If you’re interested in reading the full methodology, check the footnotes1.
The big takeaway here is that Max Haupt, a first-time voter (and probably last-time voter — more on that in a moment) covering the NBA for Deutsche Presse-Agentur, has by far the most unique collection of ballots out of any awards voter. His MVP, Coach of the Year, and All-Defensive Team ballots are each two or more standard deviations away from the consensus. That number by itself doesn’t carry much meaning, so let’s look into the specifics behind why these values shake out the way they do.
Ultimately, Haupt’s MVP ballot is what pushed him so far out to right on the contrarian scale. To begin, he gave Luka Doncic a second-place vote when no one else gave him anything higher than a fourth-place vote. Additionally, he was one of only five voters to give Stephen Curry a first-place vote and the only voter to omit Nikola Jokic entirely from his MVP ballot. Instead of putting Jokic on his MVP ballot, Haupt made the objectively unique choice of giving Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons a third- and fourth-place MVP vote, respectively.
Compare Haupt’s ballot to a voter who is more in line with the consensus, like ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. Overall, Nichols had a fairly uncontroversial ballot with the only real contrarian choice coming from her Most Improved Player ballot, which featured Zion Williamson. Nichols was the only voter that had Williamson on their Most Improved ballot.