All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Jim Owczarski: #Hawks coach Nate McMillan, naturally, w… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter JimOwczarski Jim Owczarski: #Hawks coach Nate McMillan, naturally, would not say if his team would send #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the free throw line a la Ben Simmons last round. He said he would not discuss strategy. Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Nate McMillan, Ben Simmons, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email