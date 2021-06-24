USA Today Sports

He had 37 points through the first three quarters but it was one of his assists that really had fans in awe. OK, a number of his plays in this game have been jaw-dropping, but this one pass to Collins was just ridiculous. Young dove to the hoop and at first appeared to take a shot but it quickly became clear that it was actually a lob off the glass to John Collins, who threw down a powerful dunk.

Hawks upset Bucks in Game 1 of Eastern finals

Atlanta defeated Milwaukee 116-113 on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Clint Capela’s putback after a Trae Young miss gave the Hawks a 112-111 lead with 29.8 seconds left in the game. Young’s four free throws in the final 17.3 second secured the victory. Atlanta erased a seven-point deficit in the final four minutes. As they proved against Philadelphia in the conference semifinals, the Hawks just keep playing regardless of score. “Well, again, we’ve been in this position many times,” Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said. “Seven-point game is really a three-possession game. We felt that we know what we need to do. We need to get stops and we need to execute and score. They did another solid job of executing down the stretch, again, finding that matchup.
Young was 17-for-34 from the field even though he was just 4-of-13 on 3-pointers. “What I respect about Trae, he’s going to always stay aggressive,” McMillan said. “He continued to stay aggressive and take his shots, and tonight those shots were falling for him. I thought he did a good job of, again, reading the defense and getting the ball and putting the ball in the hands of guys who had their matchups.”
