USA Today Sports

Justin Kubatko: Jrue Holiday had 33 points and 10 assis…

7 hours ago via jkubatko
Justin Kubatko: Jrue Holiday had 33 points and 10 assists in his conference finals debut last night. Prior to this year, Oscar Robertson was the only player to record at least 30p/10a in his conference or division finals debut. Holiday, Trae Young, and Devin Booker have all done so this year. pic.twitter.com/8AssgvNHXA

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 24, 2021 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
According to his agent, Jelani Floyd of Beyond Athlete Management, Tyler Etienne has already worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics and has workouts scheduled with the Golden State Warriors (June 30), Brooklyn Nets (July 2) and the Phoenix Suns (July 6). He is also receiving interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
4 mins ago via The Wichita Eagle

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Storyline: Draft Workouts
June 24, 2021 | 5:54 pm EDT Update

Kevin Huerter on Bogdan Bogdanovic's injury: He's out there on one leg

The Hawks still need Bogdanovic, wing Kevin Huerter said, even if he’s pushing through some knee issues. “He’s a smart player,” Huerter said. “Obviously just really good at the game of basketball, just knowing the game and being in the right spots. He’s out there on one leg. He’s gutting it out for us right now and I’m sure he wants to be out there more, but just having him and his presence on the court, to still be a shooting threat, defenses obviously still have to prepare for him.”
15 mins ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 80 more rumors
Home