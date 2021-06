According to his agent, Jelani Floyd of Beyond Athlete Management, Tyler Etienne has already worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics and has workouts scheduled with the Golden State Warriors (June 30), Brooklyn Nets (July 2) and the Phoenix Suns (July 6). He is also receiving interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.