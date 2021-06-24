-
June 24, 2021 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
Bogdan Bogdanovic listed as questionable for Game 2
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
Alex Kennedy: Julian Champagnie of St. John’s said he’s interviewed with the Blazers, Warriors and Timberwolves among others. He’s also worked out with the Celtics. Last year, Champagnie averaged 19.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
Zach Braziller: St John’s star Julian Champagnie has added a workout with the Pacers for July 7, per source. #sjubb
According to his agent, Jelani Floyd of Beyond Athlete Management, Tyler Etienne has already worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics and has workouts scheduled with the Golden State Warriors (June 30), Brooklyn Nets (July 2) and the Phoenix Suns (July 6). He is also receiving interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
Chase Hughes: The Go-Go, the Wizards’ G-League affiliate, announced their home opener will be Nov. 6. That in itself is good news with last season being cancelled due to the pandemic.
Craig Hodges called on California Attorney General Rob Bonta to launch an investigation into whether Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies violated the civil rights of Christopher Bailey, a 37-year-old Black man who was allegedly “viciously beaten” during a traffic stop last May.
“This young brother was coming home from working. So that means that he had something on his mind that’s legitimate,” Hodges, who is Bailey’s uncle, said at a news conference. “Now, for that to change into whatever they want to say he did, that’s the part that I think is the real issue of … What is the real facts of the matter?”
June 24, 2021 | 5:54 pm EDT Update
Kevin Huerter on Bogdan Bogdanovic's injury: He's out there on one leg
The Hawks still need Bogdanovic, wing Kevin Huerter said, even if he’s pushing through some knee issues. “He’s a smart player,” Huerter said. “Obviously just really good at the game of basketball, just knowing the game and being in the right spots. He’s out there on one leg. He’s gutting it out for us right now and I’m sure he wants to be out there more, but just having him and his presence on the court, to still be a shooting threat, defenses obviously still have to prepare for him.”