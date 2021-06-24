Hawks CEO Steve Koonin hinted after Atlanta’s road win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals that the team will be dropping McMillan’s interim tag following its playoff run. “Nate asked – one of the conditions of taking the job is we do this after the season concludes,” Koonin said on 92.9 The Game’s “Dukes & Bell” on Wednesday. “I’m so pleased on June 23 (that) our season’s not over. It is for 26 other teams; it’s not over for us. So, everything good happens to people who deserve it and will happen in time.”
