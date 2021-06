Josh Robbins: In its Last 2-Minute Report, the NBA cited two errors that disadvantaged the Magic against the Knicks. First, the league said, the officiating crew failed to see/hear Steve Clifford attempting to call a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Second, Elfrid Payton should have been called for a foul for extending his leg and making foot-to-foot contact with Evan Fournier with 4.0 seconds left, leading to a turnover by Fournier. ... The report said there were no missed calls or non-calls that disadvantaged the Knicks.