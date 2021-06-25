USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN
His edicts were concise: Don’t bail out the defense. If your teammate is feeling it, keep feeding him. Slow down the game, so you can manipulate it to your strengths. “I told him, ‘You’re a Ferrari, but even in a Ferrari conditions change,'” McMillan says. “If there’s ice on the road, you have to slow down. If it’s bright sunshine, go do your thing. “He’s never played in a way where he had to slow it down and say, ‘OK, I’m going to wait for you to come off this screen and that will be good for all of us.'”

June 25, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
One team to keep an eye on that has two picks in the lottery is the Golden State Warriors, who have picks No. 7 and 14. That’s a team I certainly have my eye on as a team that could look to move their picks. With the core they have of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson coming back from injury, and Draymond Green, they’re in more of a win-now mode for me. In talking to other teams around the league, that’s their vibe as well.
