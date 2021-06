His edicts were concise: Don’t bail out the defense. If your teammate is feeling it, keep feeding him. Slow down the game, so you can manipulate it to your strengths. “I told him, ‘You’re a Ferrari, but even in a Ferrari conditions change,'” McMillan says. “If there’s ice on the road, you have to slow down. If it’s bright sunshine, go do your thing . “He’s never played in a way where he had to slow it down and say, ‘OK, I’m going to wait for you to come off this screen and that will be good for all of us.'”