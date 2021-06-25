USA Today Sports

That conversation included some straight talk on the ne…

3 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN
That conversation included some straight talk on the need for Young to make a more concerted effort to hunt his open shooters. “Part of what’s been going on with Trae is his first two seasons, he was still trying to establish himself,” McMillan says. “But this season expectations changed, for him and the organization. For most of his career, he’s been a guy that had to do everything, especially the scoring. But now we brought in all this help with Bogdan [Bogdanovic], Gallinari, and he had to learn to set up and trust his teammates. He’s never really had to do that before.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 25, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
One team to keep an eye on that has two picks in the lottery is the Golden State Warriors, who have picks No. 7 and 14. That’s a team I certainly have my eye on as a team that could look to move their picks. With the core they have of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson coming back from injury, and Draymond Green, they’re in more of a win-now mode for me. In talking to other teams around the league, that’s their vibe as well.
31 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

31 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Home