That conversation included some straight talk on the need for Young to make a more concerted effort to hunt his open shooters. “Part of what’s been going on with Trae is his first two seasons, he was still trying to establish himself,” McMillan says. “But this season expectations changed, for him and the organization. For most of his career, he’s been a guy that had to do everything, especially the scoring. But now we brought in all this help with Bogdan [Bogdanovic], Gallinari, and he had to learn to set up and trust his teammates. He’s never really had to do that before.”