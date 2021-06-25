USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN
McMillan will tell you “bring it home” doesn’t necessarily translate into “go dominate the game on your own.” Quite the contrary. “We’ve talked about situations like that time and time again,” McMillan explains. “Trae needs to organize our team in a way that gives us the best shot to win. “[In Game 7] against Philly, Kevin [Huerter] had it going, and Trae understood that down the stretch we needed to keep Kevin involved. He has really gotten better at trusting his teammates and understanding they can do some things too.”

June 25, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
One team to keep an eye on that has two picks in the lottery is the Golden State Warriors, who have picks No. 7 and 14. That’s a team I certainly have my eye on as a team that could look to move their picks. With the core they have of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson coming back from injury, and Draymond Green, they’re in more of a win-now mode for me. In talking to other teams around the league, that’s their vibe as well.
31 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

31 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

