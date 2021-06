McMillan will tell you “bring it home” doesn’t necessarily translate into “go dominate the game on your own.” Quite the contrary. “We’ve talked about situations like that time and time again,” McMillan explains. “Trae needs to organize our team in a way that gives us the best shot to win. “[In Game 7] against Philly, Kevin [Huerter] had it going, and Trae understood that down the stretch we needed to keep Kevin involved. He has really gotten better at trusting his teammates and understanding they can do some things too.”