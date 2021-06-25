USA Today Sports

"The way Trae stands at attention when Coach McMillan s…

3 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

June 25, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
One team to keep an eye on that has two picks in the lottery is the Golden State Warriors, who have picks No. 7 and 14. That’s a team I certainly have my eye on as a team that could look to move their picks. With the core they have of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson coming back from injury, and Draymond Green, they’re in more of a win-now mode for me. In talking to other teams around the league, that’s their vibe as well.
31 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

32 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

