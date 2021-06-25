“The way Trae stands at attention when Coach McMillan speaks, the way he looks him in the eye for the duration of those timeouts, it’s night and day compared to previous coaches,” Rayford says. “Trae believes in Nate — and Nate believes in Trae.”
June 25, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
Jason Kidd, Mavericks reach agreement on four-year deal
Chris Haynes: Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd reached an agreement on a four-year deal to become the franchise’s next head coach, league sources tell @YahooSports .
One team to keep an eye on that has two picks in the lottery is the Golden State Warriors, who have picks No. 7 and 14. That’s a team I certainly have my eye on as a team that could look to move their picks. With the core they have of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson coming back from injury, and Draymond Green, they’re in more of a win-now mode for me. In talking to other teams around the league, that’s their vibe as well.
They’ve got James Wiseman, as well, another young asset that they could look to potentially flip if they deem it noteworthy.
The Knicks have four picks No. 19, 21, 32, and 58. Given where they were last year and surpassing expectations by going to the playoffs and making some noise there and looking to build on that, a lot of people around the league aren’t looking at the Knicks coming out of that draft with four picks. I expect them to be a team looking to either try and move up or move those picks to try to get some veteran help.
The Thunder have six picks right now, No. 6, 16, 18, 34, 36, and 55. In a six-player draft, let’s say Scottie Barnes or Jonathan Kuminga ended up going to them, I’d say those are the two guys that could end up there. Although, I’d put my money on Barnes as of now.