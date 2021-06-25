THE ATLANTA HAWKS burrowed together, forming an insulating semicircle around Nate McMillan, their 56-year-old coach who calmly disseminated instructions. The apprehensive Game 7 home crowd bellowed for their Philadelphia 76ers to put an end to the madness, to the notion that this inexperienced, upstart Atlanta team and its audacious young point guard with the perpetually tousled coif could possibly shred the plans of a presumptive title contender. As McMillan addressed his team with 5:49 left on the game clock and the score knotted at 84, Trae Young stood, hands on hips, eyes fixated on his coach, a trip to the Eastern Conference finals just minutes away. His father, Rayford, watching from the stands, was riveted by the unwavering focus of his son.
June 25, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
Jason Kidd, Mavericks reach agreement on four-year deal
Chris Haynes: Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd reached an agreement on a four-year deal to become the franchise’s next head coach, league sources tell @YahooSports .
One team to keep an eye on that has two picks in the lottery is the Golden State Warriors, who have picks No. 7 and 14. That’s a team I certainly have my eye on as a team that could look to move their picks. With the core they have of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson coming back from injury, and Draymond Green, they’re in more of a win-now mode for me. In talking to other teams around the league, that’s their vibe as well.
They’ve got James Wiseman, as well, another young asset that they could look to potentially flip if they deem it noteworthy.
The Knicks have four picks No. 19, 21, 32, and 58. Given where they were last year and surpassing expectations by going to the playoffs and making some noise there and looking to build on that, a lot of people around the league aren’t looking at the Knicks coming out of that draft with four picks. I expect them to be a team looking to either try and move up or move those picks to try to get some veteran help.
The Thunder have six picks right now, No. 6, 16, 18, 34, 36, and 55. In a six-player draft, let’s say Scottie Barnes or Jonathan Kuminga ended up going to them, I’d say those are the two guys that could end up there. Although, I’d put my money on Barnes as of now.