USA Today Sports

THE ATLANTA HAWKS burrowed together, forming an insulat…

3 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN
THE ATLANTA HAWKS burrowed together, forming an insulating semicircle around Nate McMillan, their 56-year-old coach who calmly disseminated instructions. The apprehensive Game 7 home crowd bellowed for their Philadelphia 76ers to put an end to the madness, to the notion that this inexperienced, upstart Atlanta team and its audacious young point guard with the perpetually tousled coif could possibly shred the plans of a presumptive title contender. As McMillan addressed his team with 5:49 left on the game clock and the score knotted at 84, Trae Young stood, hands on hips, eyes fixated on his coach, a trip to the Eastern Conference finals just minutes away. His father, Rayford, watching from the stands, was riveted by the unwavering focus of his son.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 25, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
One team to keep an eye on that has two picks in the lottery is the Golden State Warriors, who have picks No. 7 and 14. That’s a team I certainly have my eye on as a team that could look to move their picks. With the core they have of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson coming back from injury, and Draymond Green, they’re in more of a win-now mode for me. In talking to other teams around the league, that’s their vibe as well.
32 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

32 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Home