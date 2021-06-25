Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks announce Game 3 vs. the Bucks (which will be Sunday at State Farm Arena) is sold out. Some standing-room only tickets still available.
June 25, 2021 | 9:40 pm EDT Update
Brad Turner: Sources: Can confirm reports that Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups to start discussions to be name him head coach of Portland Trail Blazers. Would be a great hire.
Adam Zagoria: In addition to the Nets and Knicks next month, @Sandro Mamukelashvili has worked out for the Pistons, the Hornets, the Thunder and the Jazz. He has eight more workouts scheduled in July. “I’m pretty busy, I’ll be all around the place,” he said.
June 25, 2021 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
Billups has a long-standing relationship with franchise superstar Damian Lillard and the two have talked frequently throughout Portland’s search process, sources said. Olshey’s history with Billups goes back to their time together with the Clippers from 2011 to 2013.