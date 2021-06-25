USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Full answer from Nate McMillan when I…

4 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Full answer from Nate McMillan when I asked him about Giannis exceeding the free-throw time limit in Game 1: “It’s a rule that we want them to call. So the NBA announced that that should have been called and we hope that if that happens again, that it is called.”

June 25, 2021 | 9:40 pm EDT Update
Adam Zagoria: In addition to the Nets and Knicks next month, @Sandro Mamukelashvili has worked out for the Pistons, the Hornets, the Thunder and the Jazz. He has eight more workouts scheduled in July. “I’m pretty busy, I’ll be all around the place,” he said.
2 hours ago via AdamZagoria

June 25, 2021 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
