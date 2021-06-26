Chase Hughes: Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins has worked out for the Knicks, Celtics, Cavs and Warriors. As he considers whether to stay in the draft, he’s taken advice from Kevin Huerter. From @kevbrown89 nbcsports.com/washington/nba…
June 26, 2021 | 5:50 pm EDT Update
Bogdan Bogdanovic questionable again for Hawks
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
One of the first players to commit was Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who let go of old scar tissue. Lillard is still bitter about what happened in 2014 when he was the final cut before Team USA went to Spain for the World Cup, sources said. Lillard felt he had secured a spot on the roster that year after talking to then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski, but the team pivoted and kept an extra center. The Blazers’ star said all the right things publicly, but the decision burned him for years.
With a new coach to play for, Popovich, and knowing this could be a last chance at the Olympics, Lillard played an important role in gaining momentum toward building out the roster. “When we talk to players about committing to the team, one of the things they always want to know is who else is committed,” Colangelo said. “Lillard was one of the first and it was crucial.”
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been working out daily at a facility in his hometown of Washington, D.C., and eagerly wanted to make the roster. Coming into the week, Ford had let Grant know he was one of three or four players being considered for the last spots after Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden withdrew because of a hamstring injury. Colangelo called Wednesday morning with the official offer, which Grant immediately accepted. When he told his mother, Beverly, that he had made the Olympic Team, her tears quickly followed. A factor in the choice was Durant and Lillard lobbying Popovich on Grant’s behalf, sources said.
Jamal Crawford wanted to play. A year after his beloved Pro-Am basketball league, dubbed The Crawsover, was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic tore across the country, the Seattle basketball legend wanted to do everything he could to make sure the event would return in 2021, Sylvester Dennis, the event’s Co-Commissioner, said. “He wanted to play last year too but we just couldn’t,” Dennis said. On Thursday, Crawford confirmed on Twitter what Seattle basketball fans had been waiting for, officially announcing the schedule for the 2021 Crawsover, with the first games set for July 10 after a pandemic-imposed, one-year hiatus.
First organized in 1995 by Doug Christie, the Rainier Beach High alum and 15-year NBA veteran, the Crawsover was handed over to Crawford in 2004. Since then, the Pro-Am has become one of the most popular summer leagues in the country. NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving have all flocked to Seattle to play in past iterations of the event. Professionals aren’t the only ones who play in the Pro-Am though. Young Seattle basketball players are given the chance to train and play with seasoned NBA vets. Local talents like Dejounte Murray, Kevin Porter Jr., Michael Porter Jr., Matisse Thybulle, Jalen and Jaden McDaniels, and Paolo Banchero, the Duke commit who is ranked as 247.com’s No. 2 prospect in the country, have all played at the Crawsover as high schoolers.
June 26, 2021 | 3:44 pm EDT Update
Wizards blamed Celtics for COVID-19 outbreak
The Celtics led the NBA in one category this season: Games lost by players due to to Covid-19 precautions and infections. And teams around the league seemingly noticed. During a recent segment on NBC Sports Boston (captured by OMF), longtime NBA reporter Chris Mannix revealed the Washington Wizards went as far as to complain to the league office about the behavior of some Celtics players. Washington endured one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks all season, with seven players testing positive for the virus over a four-day period in mid-January. The Wizards played the Celtics Jan. 8, and apparently blamed them.