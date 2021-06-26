Hawks guard Trae Young may be an exception, ranking sixth behind Mitchell in usage. He is also 22 years old, built like a marathon runner and sets his own pace in the halfcourt. Strength is no longer the going currency in NBA training. Lean muscle and pliability are invaluable. There is a reason Chris Paul has enjoyed two of his healthiest seasons since adopting a plant-based diet in his mid-30s (Knock on wood). “Basketball players need to study the science of recovery and the science of basketball, based on what your body type is, and they need to be monitored throughout the season,” said Zormelo. “You’ve got a $200 million investment in a guy like Anthony Davis, you need to do everything you can to protect that.”
June 26, 2021 | 6:24 pm EDT Update
Cameron Payne available for Game 4 despite ankle injury
Dave McMenamin: Suns point guard Cameron Payne will play in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals tonight, league sources tell ESPN. Payne played just four minutes in Game 3 because of a turned left ankle. He registered a career-high 29 points along with 9 assists and 0 turnovers in Game 2.
June 26, 2021 | 5:50 pm EDT Update
Bogdan Bogdanovic questionable again for Hawks
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
One of the first players to commit was Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who let go of old scar tissue. Lillard is still bitter about what happened in 2014 when he was the final cut before Team USA went to Spain for the World Cup, sources said. Lillard felt he had secured a spot on the roster that year after talking to then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski, but the team pivoted and kept an extra center. The Blazers’ star said all the right things publicly, but the decision burned him for years.
With a new coach to play for, Popovich, and knowing this could be a last chance at the Olympics, Lillard played an important role in gaining momentum toward building out the roster. “When we talk to players about committing to the team, one of the things they always want to know is who else is committed,” Colangelo said. “Lillard was one of the first and it was crucial.”
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been working out daily at a facility in his hometown of Washington, D.C., and eagerly wanted to make the roster. Coming into the week, Ford had let Grant know he was one of three or four players being considered for the last spots after Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden withdrew because of a hamstring injury. Colangelo called Wednesday morning with the official offer, which Grant immediately accepted. When he told his mother, Beverly, that he had made the Olympic Team, her tears quickly followed. A factor in the choice was Durant and Lillard lobbying Popovich on Grant’s behalf, sources said.
Jamal Crawford wanted to play. A year after his beloved Pro-Am basketball league, dubbed The Crawsover, was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic tore across the country, the Seattle basketball legend wanted to do everything he could to make sure the event would return in 2021, Sylvester Dennis, the event’s Co-Commissioner, said. “He wanted to play last year too but we just couldn’t,” Dennis said. On Thursday, Crawford confirmed on Twitter what Seattle basketball fans had been waiting for, officially announcing the schedule for the 2021 Crawsover, with the first games set for July 10 after a pandemic-imposed, one-year hiatus.
First organized in 1995 by Doug Christie, the Rainier Beach High alum and 15-year NBA veteran, the Crawsover was handed over to Crawford in 2004. Since then, the Pro-Am has become one of the most popular summer leagues in the country. NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving have all flocked to Seattle to play in past iterations of the event. Professionals aren’t the only ones who play in the Pro-Am though. Young Seattle basketball players are given the chance to train and play with seasoned NBA vets. Local talents like Dejounte Murray, Kevin Porter Jr., Michael Porter Jr., Matisse Thybulle, Jalen and Jaden McDaniels, and Paolo Banchero, the Duke commit who is ranked as 247.com’s No. 2 prospect in the country, have all played at the Crawsover as high schoolers.