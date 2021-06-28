-
All NBA Teams
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan on Bogdan Bogdanovic:
June 27, 2021 | 11:50 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: Nate McMillan says Trae Young’s ankle was sore when he came back into the game in the fourth quarter, but that when he checked out late in the fourth, McMillan wasn’t going to bring him back in. Said he isn’t sure whether the ankle will be an issue going forward for Young.
Chauncey Billups officially named Blazers head coach
Aaron J. Fentress: The Portland Trail Blazers have officially announced Chauncey Billups as the next head coach. A press conference will be held at noon on Tuesday. #RipCity
Tony Jones: Statement from Dennis Lindsey to The Athletic: I love Utah, Salt Lake City and the Utah Jazz. My personal and financial interest are all in line with the Jazz being great. I am moving from a leadership role to an advisory role. That’s the only difference
Taking on more of an advisory role is something that Lindsey has thought about for a while, discussing it with the Miller family and then Ryan Smith, after Smith took over ownership of the team last year.