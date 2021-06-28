USA Today Sports

Antetokounmpo also described his first time seeing Ferr…

8 hours ago via JR Radcliffe @ Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Antetokounmpo also described his first time seeing Ferry’s house, where he played ping-pong and chess and ate pasta, and Budenholzer was there for the festivities. Antetokounmpo vowed to work as hard as possible to achieve the same level of riches. “They had this car service,” Antetokounmpo said, describing the scene as he was leaving. “They were joking around with Giorges, ‘We’ll see you in a few, you know? See you in a few days.’ I’m a person that visualized stuff, so I already visualized myself being around Atlanta. So yeah, ‘We’ll see you in a few days, Giannis.’ Yeah, that never happened.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 28, 2021 | 1:51 pm EDT Update

Julius Randle was 'right there' for Olympic spot

Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Julius Randle was “right there” for an Olympic roster spot, @usabasketball executive director Jerry Colangelo said. Kevin Love’s international experience was key in his selection, Colangelo said. Love, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are previous gold medalists.
3 mins ago via TheSteinLine

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1038 more rumors
Home