Antetokounmpo also described his first time seeing Ferry’s house, where he played ping-pong and chess and ate pasta, and Budenholzer was there for the festivities. Antetokounmpo vowed to work as hard as possible to achieve the same level of riches. “They had this car service,” Antetokounmpo said, describing the scene as he was leaving. “They were joking around with Giorges, ‘We’ll see you in a few, you know? See you in a few days.’ I’m a person that visualized stuff, so I already visualized myself being around Atlanta. So yeah, ‘We’ll see you in a few days, Giannis.’ Yeah, that never happened.”
June 28, 2021 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
Julius Randle was 'right there' for Olympic spot
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Julius Randle was “right there” for an Olympic roster spot, @usabasketball executive director Jerry Colangelo said. Kevin Love’s international experience was key in his selection, Colangelo said. Love, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are previous gold medalists.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked John Collins how Trae Young’s spirits are doing today: “He’s OK. Obviously not happy about the loss, not happy about stepping on somebody’s foot. He’s in an OK spot for what’s going on, and I feel like he just wants to move on and get ready for next game.”