Wilcox conveyed a brief anecdote that he picked up the brothers from the physical on highly visible Peachtree Street and hurriedly rushed them into his car, trying not to generate attention. Wilcox said he vividly remembers how grateful the Antetokounmpo brothers were when they discovered they would get to keep some of the workout gear from the visit. “I have it to this day,” Antetokounmpo said, adding that he filled a suitcase-sized bag with shoes to bring back home to his family. “There’s no way on earth I’m giving it back. They gave me flip flops, they gave me shoes, they gave me socks. Nobody gave me socks before. They gave me all this stuff, and I said, Giroges, you’ve got to tell them from where I came from, I’m not giving this back.
June 28, 2021 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
Julius Randle was 'right there' for Olympic spot
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Julius Randle was “right there” for an Olympic roster spot, @usabasketball executive director Jerry Colangelo said. Kevin Love’s international experience was key in his selection, Colangelo said. Love, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are previous gold medalists.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked John Collins how Trae Young’s spirits are doing today: “He’s OK. Obviously not happy about the loss, not happy about stepping on somebody’s foot. He’s in an OK spot for what’s going on, and I feel like he just wants to move on and get ready for next game.”