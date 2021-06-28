When Antetokounmpo flew to New York for the 2013 draft, he didn’t go directly to New York; first he stopped in Atlanta, where members of the Hawks had developed a relationship with Giorges Panou, one of Antetokounmpo’s representatives in Greece, and fellow agent Alex Saratsis. It’s where Antetokounmpo first met Atlanta’s first-year coach Budenholzer, who of course, has been piloting the Bucks the past three seasons. It was Antetokounmpo’s first trip to the United States. Atlanta very badly wanted to draft him and had two picks in the first round, at Nos. 17 and 18. The organization went to great lengths to keep his visit (along with brother Thanasis) under wraps, insisting on back-door entrances and quiet on social media. Assistant GM Wes Wilcox said the club even discussed ways to get the brothers to their airport gate without walking through the concourses.
June 28, 2021 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
Julius Randle was 'right there' for Olympic spot
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Julius Randle was “right there” for an Olympic roster spot, @usabasketball executive director Jerry Colangelo said. Kevin Love’s international experience was key in his selection, Colangelo said. Love, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are previous gold medalists.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked John Collins how Trae Young’s spirits are doing today: “He’s OK. Obviously not happy about the loss, not happy about stepping on somebody’s foot. He’s in an OK spot for what’s going on, and I feel like he just wants to move on and get ready for next game.”