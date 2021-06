Trae Young’s recovery from his right ankle sprain was so fast, Chelsea Lane thought it was like something out of a comic book. “If you ask her, she thinks I have, like, Wolverine blood… she doesn’t understand how I healed up so fast,” Young said of the Hawks’ Executive Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine. “The way it looked, when it first happened to now, it’s kind of crazy. But I was giving her props, too, because she deserves it all."