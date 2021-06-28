USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via jkubatko
Justin Kubatko: Trae Young scored 35 points last night, his eighth 30-point game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The only players in NBA history to record more 30-point games in their first postseason are Rick Barry (11) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (9). pic.twitter.com/DWNHNHv2lG

June 28, 2021 | 1:51 pm EDT Update

Julius Randle was 'right there' for Olympic spot

Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Julius Randle was “right there” for an Olympic roster spot, @usabasketball executive director Jerry Colangelo said. Kevin Love’s international experience was key in his selection, Colangelo said. Love, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are previous gold medalists.
4 mins ago via TheSteinLine

