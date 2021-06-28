SI: What do you remember most about that Game 7 in Philadelphia? The Hawks don’t come close to winning without your 27 points. Kevin Huerter: Just everybody’s resiliency. It was over the course of that whole series. We had a lot of guys banged up. I think there will be more that come out after this season after this story is out. But there’s guys banged up that, we’re going into that game after dropping Game 6, after the improbable comeback, we needed something really good to happen to be able to come out with a win. And everybody stayed focused. People came together.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day