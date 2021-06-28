-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Chris Kirschner: From Trae’s Instagram story: pic.twi…
June 28, 2021 | 11:36 pm EDT Update
Knicks doing homework on potential Damian Lillard trade
Obviously, Portland wouldn’t trade Lillard unless it was forced to do so. But as you’d expect, members of the Knicks organization have been doing homework/prep work on the possibility of Lillard becoming available via trade, per sources.
People in touch with the organization recently came away with the impression that New York would be interested in trading for Lillard, but would also be content to take a longer-term approach with the roster if the right opportunity didn’t arise.
Jazz trying hard to please Donovan Mitchell
The Jazz, frankly, also want to make moves that appeal to star guard Donovan Mitchell and his team. Even though Mitchell just signed a five-year extension with the team, the deal includes a player option after the fourth season, and the NBA’s player-favorable power structure means that Mitchell, if he wanted, could engineer an exit sooner. Mitchell (and teammate Royce O’Neale) are represented by Ty Sullivan of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA); a current CAA executive is among those being considered for a front-office role.
“I don’t know how many people are going to be excited to play with Luka,” Windhorst said during an interview with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] Monday. “I think Luka is, maybe, a difficult person. He’s a great player, but when you watch the Mavericks play, he’s barking at the coach, he’s barking at his teammates, he’s barking at the officials. He’s always barking about something. He can really be an irritable guy.
As a result, he also missed out on a $33 million bonus that would have kicked in automatically had he made an All-NBA Team this season. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell missed out on the same kind of bonus. Appearing on Kicks’ Beyond The Press podcast, Tatum reacted to the snub as well as the missed bonus. “I know I should’ve made it,” Tatum said. “Just, I guess, with the season I had. I mean, $33 million is a lot. Obviously that would make anybody feel some type of way. I wasn’t necessarily upset about losing the money. I just felt like the way I was playing, everything I did, I thought it should’ve been a no-brainer. I think I was more frustrated with that.”
“I think what they do need to change is, it’s kind of opinion-based,” Tatum said. “A bunch of media members get to vote. What’s the criteria? Is there a certain amount of games you need to play? Should you be in playoff contention? Is there a certain amount of points you should average depending on your position? I think there should be something like that in place, because I think if you just allow people to just vote and there’s nothing set in place like, ‘You gotta play this many games,’ or whatever it may be, I think that would help it out a lot. But I know nobody’s necessarily gonna feel bad for me and Donovan because we still get paid a lot of money. But I think it’s more that I just felt like I deserved to make it, not necessarily money.”
According to Team USA Director Jerry Colangelo, he initially thought Paul was out before the Suns veteran told him he is reconsidering it. The sports executive then shared that he waited for CP3’s decision until the 36-year-old caught COVID-19 during the 2021 playoffs. Per Colangelo, Paul’s positive COVID-19 test “knocked him out” and they just had to move on as they built the roster that will represent the nation in the Summer Games in Tokyo.
Boomers teammate Patty Mills echoed Coach Goorjian’s support for Simmons. “As a teammate, as a fan and as a supporter, we all want to see our best players putting on the green and gold and for me in particular, having that thought even to be able to share the court with Benny at some stage in the green and gold, is something I am always going to look forward to and unfortunately now is not going to be the time, and that is ok.” said Mills. “This place right here, and the program we have developed, and how strong our culture is, this is one place for him that is always going to be here with open arms because we are mates. We are team-mates, we are a brotherhood and to be able to represent the green and gold, that is the culture that we have.” “The number one fact and characteristic of our group is how we support each other through the good, bad and ugly, whatever it may be, and Ben isn’t an exception to that. No matter what he does, myself and the team will continue to support him because this is a safe place – everyone needs to know and understand that now more than ever, we need to support Ben on his journey.”