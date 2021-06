Getting there required personal growth from Collins to realize there were better ways to channel his intense passion. His shīfù — Mandarin for a master of martial arts — became one of the most important people who helped shape Collins’ future into being a leader for the Hawks, both on and off the court. “Listening to a sensei and your instructor the entire time and him making you do tough moves the entire time over and over again in situations you have to hold and memorize, that just gave me an outlet to use my hands in a more practical manner than what I was doing when I was outside fighting,” Collins said. “I was able to relieve a lot of emotions.”