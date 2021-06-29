Getting there required personal growth from Collins to realize there were better ways to channel his intense passion. His shīfù — Mandarin for a master of martial arts — became one of the most important people who helped shape Collins’ future into being a leader for the Hawks, both on and off the court. “Listening to a sensei and your instructor the entire time and him making you do tough moves the entire time over and over again in situations you have to hold and memorize, that just gave me an outlet to use my hands in a more practical manner than what I was doing when I was outside fighting,” Collins said. “I was able to relieve a lot of emotions.”
June 29, 2021 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible.
Sarah K. Spencer: And here’s the Hawks official injury report, ahead of Game 4: Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
JD Shaw: The Clippers are listing Ivica Zubac (right knee MCL sprain) as questionable to play in Game 6 tomorrow. Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka remain out.
“I have no doubt that Chauncey is going to make a great head coach,” former Piston teammate Ben Wallace said. “Hell, if I was a little bit younger, I’d go try out for the Portland Trail Blazers. “I knew from the moment he first walked into the gym with the Pistons, he took control. He was the floor general, getting guys in position and leading the team. The way he was able to control our offense and run our show, and at times force our coaches on the sideline to take a backseat, because he’s already got three or four plays in his head that we’re running.”
June 29, 2021 | 6:54 pm EDT Update
