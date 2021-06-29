USA Today Sports

Today, Collins is known throughout the Hawks organization

11 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Today, Collins is known throughout the Hawks organization as this vibrant, happy person to be around. He’s the player the franchise goes to when it needs a representative at a community event or someone to shake the hand of some important figure.

June 29, 2021 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
“I have no doubt that Chauncey is going to make a great head coach,” former Piston teammate Ben Wallace said. “Hell, if I was a little bit younger, I’d go try out for the Portland Trail Blazers. “I knew from the moment he first walked into the gym with the Pistons, he took control. He was the floor general, getting guys in position and leading the team. The way he was able to control our offense and run our show, and at times force our coaches on the sideline to take a backseat, because he’s already got three or four plays in his head that we’re running.”
58 mins ago via Dwight Jaynes @ NBC Sports

June 29, 2021 | 6:54 pm EDT Update
