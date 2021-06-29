A lot of Collins’ anger centered on his dad not being there for him after his parents divorced when he was 3. He feels like he lost out on perspective of how to grow up as a man without him around. He’s an only child, too, so there was no guidance he could glean from an older brother. It was just him trying to figure out his place in life.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 29, 2021 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
Trae Young out for Game 4
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible.
Sarah K. Spencer: And here’s the Hawks official injury report, ahead of Game 4: Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
JD Shaw: The Clippers are listing Ivica Zubac (right knee MCL sprain) as questionable to play in Game 6 tomorrow. Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka remain out.
“I have no doubt that Chauncey is going to make a great head coach,” former Piston teammate Ben Wallace said. “Hell, if I was a little bit younger, I’d go try out for the Portland Trail Blazers. “I knew from the moment he first walked into the gym with the Pistons, he took control. He was the floor general, getting guys in position and leading the team. The way he was able to control our offense and run our show, and at times force our coaches on the sideline to take a backseat, because he’s already got three or four plays in his head that we’re running.”
June 29, 2021 | 6:54 pm EDT Update
Trae Young considered as game-time decision for Game 4
Jim Owczarski: #Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said guard Trae Young will be a game time decision tonight vs. the #Bucks. He said Young was present at shootaround, but left it at that.