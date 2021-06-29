USA Today Sports

“If I’m being honest, I was a badass little kid up …

11 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“If I’m being honest, I was a badass little kid up until the age of 14 years old,” Collins told The Athletic. “I used to get into fights every single day. My mom would have to come handle what it was, and I almost got kicked out of school a bunch of times. I got jumped. I got into a bunch of stuff as a kid. I wouldn’t say I was a bad kid, but I was an angry, troubled kid. I was mad at the world. As I got older, I just started to change. I feel like happiness has always been inside me, but I wasn’t necessarily as happy as I am now, and it took me some time to realize that.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 29, 2021 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
“I have no doubt that Chauncey is going to make a great head coach,” former Piston teammate Ben Wallace said. “Hell, if I was a little bit younger, I’d go try out for the Portland Trail Blazers. “I knew from the moment he first walked into the gym with the Pistons, he took control. He was the floor general, getting guys in position and leading the team. The way he was able to control our offense and run our show, and at times force our coaches on the sideline to take a backseat, because he’s already got three or four plays in his head that we’re running.”
58 mins ago via Dwight Jaynes @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, , ,

June 29, 2021 | 6:54 pm EDT Update
Home