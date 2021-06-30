Trae Young: Sending my thoughts & prayers to @Giannis Antetokounmpo 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

-
June 30, 2021 | 4:01 am EDT Update
Clint Capela's injury not serious?
Tim Bontemps: The Hawks say Clint Capela saw the team ophthalmologist tonight, and will be re-evaluated tomorrow, after taking an elbow to the eye late in tonight’s game. Sources told ESPN there’s optimism about Capela’s status for Game 5, and of him avoiding any sort of significant injury.
A. Sherrod Blakely: Lou Williams said he was on the trainers table when he found out he was starting with Trae Young out. His conversation with Nate McMillan was pretty simple, he said. “It wasn’t a Remember the Titans thing,” he said.
Chris Kirschner: Cam Reddish was asked what the Hawks will need to change if Giannis is out. “What do we change? We won. I don’t know. They’ve got to change something.” Cam is the king of the unintentional funny quotes.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Kevin Huerter how things change when Cam Reddish is on the floor: “I don’t think it was any big surprise tonight was one of our better defensive efforts… Him being able to pressure the ball, contest every shot, that’s huge. You can feel it when you’re out on the court.”