Bogdan Bogdanovic: Prayers up for my guy @Giannis Antet…

3 hours ago via LeaderOfHorde

3 hours ago via CapelaClint
3 hours ago via TheTraeYoung
Trae Young: Sending my thoughts & prayers to @Giannis Antetokounmpo 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
7 hours ago via ByTimReynolds
7 hours ago via RealDealBeal23
7 hours ago via malika_andrews
7 hours ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: Bud, on GA on bench: “I just know historically it’s impossible to keep him off the court. It’s impossible to keep him away from his teammates, keep him away from his team. My guess is he probably wants to try to play and if not let his teammates know that he’s there for them.”
7 hours ago via JaMorant
7 hours ago via andre
7 hours ago via JimOwczarski
Mike Budenholzer: No update on Giannis' injury
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he has no further update on Giannis Antetokounmpo outside of the left knee hyperextension. Budenholzer is not aware of any imaging done on the two-time MVP at this point.
7 hours ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer with no further update on Giannis Antetokounmpo after the game. “He was in the locker room with the guys and addressed the group.” - Budenholzer
8 hours ago via tomhaberstroh
Tom Haberstroh: If Giannis misses any games due to injury, he’d be the 10th All-Star who has been sidelined for at least 1 game this postseason. Anthony Davis James Harden Kyrie Irving Kawhi Leonard Donovan Mitchell Joel Embiid Mike Conley Jaylen Brown Chris Paul Previous playoff-high was *6*
8 hours ago via TommyBeer
8 hours ago via Wilton Jackson @ Sports Illustrated
Giannis Antetokounmpo hurts knee
8 hours ago via InStreetClothes
8 hours ago via KingJames
LeBron James: Awww nah man! WTF @Giannis_An34
8 hours ago via RjHampton14
2 days ago via TimBontemps
Giannis Antetokounmpo starting for Bucks despite calf tightness
Tim Bontemps: Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the starting lineup, as expected, after dealing with calf tightness and being listed as probable on the injury report. No changes to the starters on ether side.
2 days ago via JimOwczarski
2 days ago via malika_andrews
3 days ago via JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski: Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play tonight for the #Bucks with left calf tightness while Bogdan Bogdanović is questionable with right knee soreness for the #Hawks
3 days ago via JimOwczarski
1 month ago via flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson: Giannis Antetokounmpo probable for Game 4 with groin soreness. No Heat player on injury report except Oladipo, who's out after surgery
2 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to lineup vs. Brooklyn today (3:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. The two-time MVP left Thursday's game with right ankle sprain and missed Friday's victory over Bulls. NBA Countdown w/ @MariaTaylor, @Jalen Rose and me at 3 ET on ABC.
2 months ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for tomorrow's game against the Nets: Giannis Antetokounmpo - probable - right ankle sprain
3 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Giannis Antetokounmpo to make return tonight after six-game absence
3 months ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted an injury report for tonight's game against the Hawks, the second night of a back-to-back obviously. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Questionable (left knee soreness) Donte DiVincenzo - Question (right toe soreness)
3 months ago via eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss sixth consecutive game
Eric Nehm: Per Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT for today's game against the Timberwolves.
3 months ago via JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo fully participates in practice with Bucks
Jim Owczarski: Some good news for the #Bucks on the court - head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo and P.J. Tucker participated fully in practice today. In terms of playing vs. the #Timberwolves, that will depend on how they respond to the work today.
3 months ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
The scene was quite familiar to fans who have watched the Bucks’ starters celebrate their teammates’ success at the end of blowout victories in the last two seasons with one notable exception: Antetokounmpo was not wearing a jersey. Instead, Antetokounmpo was wearing a black Bucks hooded sweatshirt and a pair of black joggers as he watched from the sidelines as he missed his fifth consecutive game because of left knee soreness.
3 months ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
“We were talking about it before the game,” Middleton said after putting up 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s win. “He said he hasn’t missed this many games in a row in his career. He’s itching to get back out, so hopefully he’ll be back out there soon.”
3 months ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Following shootaround before the Pacers game, The Athletic asked Connaughton about Antetokounmpo’s impressive ability to stay healthy throughout his career and why he has always been able to return to the floor quickly after an injury. “Work ethic,” Connaughton said. “I feel like the misnomer is when you get injured, you need rest, like your body will heal itself and what I’ve seen since I’ve been in the NBA is that is actually the opposite.”
3 months ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Throughout his time in Milwaukee, Budenholzer has often used the term “aggressively cautious” in regards to how they attempt to manage injuries as an organization. Antetokounmpo’s injury has proven to be an interesting test to that greater philosophy. When Antetokounmpo initially sustained the injury, the Bucks diagnosed it as a “left knee sprain” and sat him for the next game. After that his name no longer appeared on the injury report, but then he looked passive against the Celtics before missing another game against the Knicks due to “left knee soreness”. Antetokounmpo once again came off the injury report for the start of the west coast trip before ultimately landing on the injury report again following the game in Portland and missing the following five games.
3 months ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
With 17 games left to play, just three games separate them from the Nets and 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference and 4.5 games separate them from the fourth-place Hawks. Budenholzer, however, claims the standings do not come into play in their decision-making in regards to playing Antetokounmpo or any of their players while injured. “Mostly no, but to say we are not aware of what you kind of described would not be accurate either,” Budenholzer said before losing to the Hornets with a short-handed roster on Apr. 9. “I think we’re just mostly conscious about trying to keep our guys healthy…I would say it’s just way more trying to see how our guys are feeling, what they’re doing and less about standings and different things like that.
3 months ago via townbrad
Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to play tonight against Mavericks
Brad Townsend: 12:30 injury report still lists Giannis as doubtful for Bucks tonight. For Dallas, Burke is probable, Kleber is questionable, out are Redick, Cauley-Stein and Terry. No mention of Porzingis, which presumably means he's available tonight.
3 months ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Thursday night's game against the Mavericks: - Giannis Antetokounmpo - doubtful (left knee soreness) - P.J. Tucker - OUT (left calf strain)
3 months ago via TheSteinLine
3 months ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the Bucks’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. The Bucks’ injury report: Bryn Forbes - Probable (right toe sprain) PJ Tucker - Doubtful (left calf strain) Rodions Kurucs - OUT (abdominal strain)
3 months ago via JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo returns for Bucks
Jim Owczarski: Giannis Antetokounmpo will start tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Celtics. He missed the last game with a left knee sprain.
3 months ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Milwaukee injury report update for tomorrow vs. Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Questionable (left knee sprain) Bryn Forbes - Questionable (right toe sprain) PJ Tucker - Probable (left ankle sprain)
3 months ago via eric_nehm
Bucks hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be out long
3 months ago via ScottAgness
Giannis Antetokounmpo out tonight with knee injury
5 months ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: Today’s injury report lists Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable with a right knee contusion. He banged knees on Saturday, but finished the game.
5 months ago via JamieHudsonNBCS
6 months ago via KanePitman
Giannis Antetokounmpo set to make return from injury tonight
10 months ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Giannis says he felt lost being stuck on the sidelines: “I would play with one leg if I had to..I don’t care.” Says he wanted to play but he respects the organisation putting his health over the game and says “that’s big for me.”
10 months ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Budenholzer on GA: We couldn’t let Giannis go out there. He’s not ready, he’s not healthy, we can’t put him at risk. Giannis would always play, he wants to be there for his teammates so really, really hard for Giannis but I think it was pretty clear for everyone except Giannis..”
10 months ago via ShamsCharania
10 months ago via TikotDeRoa
10 months ago via ByTimReynolds
10 months ago via ShamsCharania
Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss Game 5 with ankle injury
10 months ago via ByTimReynolds
10 months ago via TheNBACentral
NBA Central: Giannis warming up (🎥 @Tim Reynolds) pic.twitter.com/rJs5b5NMxl
10 months ago via eric_nehm
10 months ago via IraHeatBeat
10 months ago via malika_andrews
10 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable for Game 5
Anthony Chiang: Bucks listing Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprained right ankle) as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5. Heat listing Jae Crowder (left ankle sprain), Tyler Herro (right hip bruise) and Kelly Olynyk (right knee bruise) as questionable. Chris Silva (groin) remains out.
10 months ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN
Giannis Antetokounmpo still not ruled out for Game 5
There's currently no update on the status of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 5 after he reinjured his sprained right ankle in the first half of Game 4, but he certainly will try to suit up -- if possible. The Milwaukee Bucks now trail 3-1 to the Miami Heat in their Eastern Conference semifinals series after rallying for an overtime win Sunday without Antetokounmpo. "Giannis is, like we've said, he's just getting treatment around the clock, doing everything he can to make himself available," said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer following Monday's practice. "On the court, we walked through a couple defensive things, a couple offensive things, just kinda stationary in the half court; he was able to participate in that. But -- I think it wasn't much, so I wouldn't read too much into that."
10 months ago via malika_andrews
10 months ago via NickFriedell
Nick Friedell: Iguodala on Heat's expectation for Giannis/Game 5: "We anticipate him playing, being ready to go. Being the force that he is, being the MVP player that he is. We got to be able to adjust with him ... we just got to have the mental focus being able to lock in."
10 months ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had been mostly missing from Milwaukee’s first three games in this one-sided Eastern Conference semifinal series against Miami, drove the lane that sits perpendicular to the primetime press row early in the second quarter on Sunday night. He banged against the Heat’s Andre Iguodala — yet another aggressive move in what had been a dominant start — and let out a scream before vanishing behind the padded barrier when he fell. From our vantage point, what you heard from approximately 15 feet away was far more telling than what you couldn’t see. “Aaaaaah,” he howled. “Aaaahhh. Fuucck!”
10 months ago via MarcJSpears
10 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: After leaving Game 4, Giannis Antetokounmpo was encouraging the Bucks to tape up his right ankle and let him return -- but he couldn't plant or jump off the sprain, per sources. Around the Bucks, many didn't expect he could play today. No one dares rule him out yet for Game 5.
10 months ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: Mike Budenholzer said that Giannis will get treatment and they will “see how he does over the next 24-48 hours” to determine his status for Game 5. “When he went down,” Budenholzer said, “All our hearts just stopped for a second.”
10 months ago via BenGolliver
10 months ago via LoriNickel
10 months ago via eric_nehm
Bucks survive despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's ankle injury
10 months ago via malika_andrews
10 months ago via BenGolliver
10 months ago via Matt_Velazquez
10 months ago via TheTraeYoung
10 months ago via BenGolliver
Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injures right ankle
Ben Golliver: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo down on the baseline after a drive. He screamed a profanity in pain and appeared to hold right ankle, which he sprained in Game 3. Entire team huddled around him as he gets up. He is being helped by his brother Thanasis and George Hill to the sideline
10 months ago via KanePitman
10 months ago via BenGolliver
10 months ago via wojespn
Giannis Antetokounmpo available for Game 4
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle sprain) is planning to play in Game 4 today vs. Miami, sources tell ESPN. (Tip is on ABC, 3:30 PM ET)
10 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
10 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Mike Budenholzer says Giannis is warming up and testing his injured ankle. But no final decision on Giannis' status for Game 4 yet. Budenholzer: "He's giving it everything he can to be available."
10 months ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, is out on the court warming up ahead of Game 4. Mike Budenholzer and general manager Jon Horst are looking on. Budenholzer doesn’t typically watch warm ups.
10 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable for Game 4
Anthony Chiang: On 5:30 p.m. injury report: Heat listing Tyler Herro (right hip bruise) as probable, Kelly Olynyk (right knee bruise) as questionable and Chris Silva (groin) as out for Sunday’s Game 4. Bucks listing Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprained right ankle) as questionable.
10 months ago via briancmahoney
10 months ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN
Giannis Antetokounmpo: I could play more
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 21 points with 16 rebounds and 9 assists, but he struggled down the stretch against a tough Miami defense, going 7-for-21 from the field with three turnovers in 34 minutes, 54 seconds. Despite tweaking his right ankle in the opening quarter, and seemingly grimacing throughout the contest on certain plays, Antetokounmpo said he felt "great" and that "it wasn't bothering me at all." "I feel great," Antetokounmpo said. "I could play more."
1 year ago via TimBontemps
1 year ago via ShamsCharania
Giannis Antetokounmpo has minor sprain
1 year ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: The Bucks announce that Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee against the Lakers. He will miss the remaining two games of the team's road trip.
1 year ago via ESPN.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo getting precautionary MRI
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. The Bucks listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game against Phoenix with left knee soreness.
1 year ago via Matt_Velazquez
1 year ago via wojespn
Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoing an MRI on injured knee
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. The MVP landed hard on the floor and tweaked the knee in second half of the loss to the Lakers Friday night, but stayed in the game.
1 year ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: After Giannis Antetokounmpo took a scary fall in the fourth quarter that left him clutching his knee, Mike Budenholzer said he thinks Giannis is “okay.” Budenholzer said he will speak to the team’s medical staff after speaking to reporters.
1 year ago via eric_nehm
1 year ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Giannis told us he was suffering from cramp in his hamstring late against Denver. He mentioned he has suffered from it on several occasions in the past. Nonetheless, he is listed as questionable for tomorrow against Phoenix due to that hamstring.
1 year ago via KanePitman
1 year ago via E_Woodyard
1 year ago via Matt_Velazquez
1 year ago via E_Woodyard
1 year ago via E_Woodyard
2 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
Mike McGraw: Giannis (back) is questionable for #Bulls on Monday. He's missed the last two games. Eric Bledsoe has missed last 8 games with fibula fracture, but is listed as probable.
2 years ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Giannis is out back-to-back games for just the fourth time since his rookie season with tonight's withdrawal due to back soreness. He's never missed three games in a row in his career. Milwaukee are in Chicago on Monday night.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Bud says Giannis has "a little bit of soreness or significant soreness" in that quad. Just based on Bud's words, it would seem that the weekend back-to-back would be in question also.

Storyline: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury
June 30, 2021 | 4:01 am EDT Update
