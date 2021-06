With 17 games left to play, just three games separate them from the Nets and 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference and 4.5 games separate them from the fourth-place Hawks. Budenholzer, however, claims the standings do not come into play in their decision-making in regards to playing Antetokounmpo or any of their players while injured . “Mostly no, but to say we are not aware of what you kind of described would not be accurate either,” Budenholzer said before losing to the Hornets with a short-handed roster on Apr. 9. “I think we’re just mostly conscious about trying to keep our guys healthy…I would say it’s just way more trying to see how our guys are feeling, what they’re doing and less about standings and different things like that.