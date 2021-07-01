USA Today Sports

13 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Danilo Gallinari was asked who would be Bucks’ leader if Giannis can’t go tonight: “I think that if you ask my daughter this question – and she is 7 months (old) – she is going to give you the right answer: Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.” pic.twitter.com/S8vcg5YP3U

July 1, 2021 | 10:53 pm EDT Update
J. Michael: The Pacers are closing in on adding former Butler guard (previously Hornets asst coach) Ronald Nored to Rick Carlisle’s staff, league sources tell @IndyStarSports …. Can confirm Lloyd Pierce already locked in as the top assistant as first reported by @wojespn
4 hours ago via ThisIsJMichael

