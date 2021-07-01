Sarah K. Spencer: Fun fact entering Game 5: Bogdan Bogdanovic leads all NBA players with 26 steals this postseason.
July 1, 2021 | 10:53 pm EDT Update
Bucks one win away from the NBA Finals
Eric Nehm: FINAL: Bucks 123, Hawks 112 – Lopez 33pts/7reb – Middleton 26pts/13reb/8ast – Holiday 25pts/6reb/13ast – Portis 22pts/8reb/3ast The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from the NBA Finals. Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday.
Jorge Sierra: Best scoring mark in playoff career for both Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis. Talk about stepping up.
Dallas an option for Mike Conley?
John Hollinger: The team to watch with Conley is Dallas, though. I mean, they were the team that was after him when he was a free agent last time and he re-signed with (Memphis). Yeah, I would definitely keep an eye on Dallas.
Darren Wolfson: Among the dozens of draft prospects coming to town next week for group workouts is the two-time Big Ten POY and ex-#Hawkeyes big Luka Garza. The #Timberwolves hosting/helping organize is genius. Many league execs will be here. Trade chatter galore!
J. Michael: The Pacers are closing in on adding former Butler guard (previously Hornets asst coach) Ronald Nored to Rick Carlisle’s staff, league sources tell @IndyStarSports …. Can confirm Lloyd Pierce already locked in as the top assistant as first reported by @wojespn
J. Michael: Note that Darrell Armstrong, who spent the previous 13 seasons as an assistant under Rick Carlisle in Dallas, is NOT joining him in Indiana, league source tells @IndyStarSports